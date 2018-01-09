Environmental Review Completed for Pesticide Imidacloprid

The Washington Department of Ecology has completed the final environmental assessment of a proposal to use the pesticide imidacloprid to control burrowing shrimp.

Shellfish growers from Willapa Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association (WGHOGA) have requested a permit to use the pesticide imidacloprid to control burrowing shrimp on commercial shellfish beds in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor. Ecology’s findings have been adopted in a formal report, called a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. No preferred alternative was identified.

After considering public input and conducting a thorough environmental assessment, the Washington Department of Ecology has completed the final environmental review on a proposal to use the pesticide imidacloprid to control burrowing shrimp.

Supplemental environmental review findings:

Significant impacts to sediment quality and benthic invertebrates.

Adverse impacts to juvenile worms and crustaceans in the areas treated with imidacloprid and the nearby areas covered by incoming tides.

Concern about non-lethal impacts to invertebrates in the water column and sediment.

New information shows a risk of impacts from imidacloprid even at low concentrations.

Likely indirect impacts to fish and birds if food sources are disrupted.

Little known direct risk to fish, birds, marine mammals, and human health.

Increased uncertainty about long-term, non-lethal, and cumulative impacts.

Continued knowledge gaps about imidacloprid.

Ecology will use these findings to inform the agency’s decision on the pending permit application. The agency anticipates announcing a decision in about a month.

The report compiles what Ecology learned by reviewing the best available science on this proposal and the public input received during a 45-day public comment period. Ecology received 8,287 comments on the draft of this report.

See the final report and learn more on their website at www.ecology.wa.gov/burrowingshrimp

ADA accessibility and language accommodation

To request ADA accommodation including materials in a format for the visually impaired, call Ecology at 360-407-7170 or visit www.ecology.wa.gov/accessibility. Persons with impaired hearing may call Washington Relay Service at 711. Persons with speech disability may call TTY at 877-833-6341.

Comments