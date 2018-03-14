Enrique Iglesias opens about about being a dad: "I love my babies!"

The singer gushed over his children, Nicholas and Lucy, during a concert in Budapest, Hungary Sunday night.

“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” he said in a video captured by fans.

He also gave a shoutout to the mother of his children and his partner of 16 years, Anna Kournikova.

“Actually three things: I love my girl and I super f****** love you guys for being here tonight,” he added. “This is for your loyalty”

The couple welcomed the twins on December 16 in Miami. In January, they shared the first photos of the babies on Instagram.

