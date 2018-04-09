Enrique Iglesias heading back to Las Vegas for Mexican Independence Weekend

Enrique will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars palace over Mexican Independence Day weekend on September 15 and 16. It marks the fourth straight year he’ll be celebrating that weekend in Vegas.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning Friday, April 13 at noon PT.

Enrique just wrapped some South American tour dates, and in May he heads to Europe for shows in cities including Prague, Athens and Copenhagen.

Last year, Enrique and his longtime partner Anna Kournikova welcomed twins, Nicholas and Lucy.

