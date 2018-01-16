Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova share first photos of twins

ABC/Lorenzo BevilaquaThey didn’t formally confirm it when it happened, but it looks like Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova did, in fact, become parents last month.

Enrique shared a photo of himself on Instagram snuggling with a baby in an adorable gray and white onesie, along with the caption “My sunshine.” Anna, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself kissing a different baby in a gray onesie and polka-dot socks. Her caption was also “My sunshine.”

- Advertisement -

It was reported last month that Enrique and Anna welcomed the twins December 16, and TMZ reported that their names are Nicholas and Lucy. The couple has been together since 2001, but are so low-key that nobody even knew she was pregnant. It’s not even known whether or not the two are married.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.