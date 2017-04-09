Employee Death Under Investigation After Fall Reported at Sierra Pacific Industries

A death at Sierra Pacific on Saturday morning is being investigated. A 911 caller told dispatchers that the 38 year-old-man fell approximately 20 feet.

The call was received just after 7 am Saturday, Aberdeen medic units responded to a fall victim call at 301 Hagara Street. Radio traffic indicates the man was bleeding from the head while CPR was being performed.

Community Relations Manager Lisa Perry passed along the company staff’s deepest condolences, adding, “we were devastated that we lost a friend and a colleague.”

Perry said the company couldn’t release much information on the situation due to the ongoing investigation, “There will be both internal and L&I investigations.” The company is investigating as well as the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that a name will be released once the family has been notified.

