Elton John's "Revamp" arrives as stars gush over the Rocket Man

Island RecordsRevamp, the album featuring today’s pop and rock stars interpreting Elton John‘s hits, is in stores now, and it sounds like everyone involved was thrilled to take part in the project.

The impressive Revamp lineup includes Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Mary J. Blige, Miley Cyrus, and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin.

“I admire these people because a lot of these songs are so hard to sing,” Elton says. “They’re so connected with me, it’s very brave of them to do them.”

In a statement, Alessia, who covers “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” says, “I love Elton John, I love everything he stands for. He has made such an impact on music and the way that I look at art and the way that I look at music.”

Ed, who covers “Candle in the Wind,” says, “The first time I heard [it] would have been [Princess] Diana‘s funeral, I was six at the time, I remember my dad bringing me in and sitting me in front of the TV and being like, ‘This is really important.'”

Sam, who recorded “Daniel,” says, “Not only am I completely in love with Elton’s music and have been ever since I can remember, he has also become an important figure in my life, and a beautiful friend.” Of “Daniel,” he says, “There is something about that song that speaks to me and my family and friends. It is a treasure in my eyes and was truly a joy to sing.”

Chris Martin says, “Sometimes it’s important to remember that the music that’s come through [my heroes] has really changed my life. Elton is in that group for me, with Chopin and Bob Marley and Beyonce…their work has really shaped the way I enjoy life.”

