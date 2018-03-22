Elton John's music gave "Sherlock Gnomes" "a real character of its own," says star James McAvoy

By Music News Group

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesSir Elton John loves a good gnome-themed literary pun.

The musician produced the 2011 animated film Gnomeo & Juliet and returns as producer for its upcoming sequel, Sherlock Gnomes. He also contributed original music for the film’s soundtrack, including one song titled “Stronger,” performed by Mary J. Blige as the character Irene.

Actor James McAvoy, who voices Gnomeo in the film, says Elton’s music really helped bring the movie to life.

“It gives a very particular character to the movie,” McAvoy tells ABC Radio. “His music is so full of energy, which you need in these types of films, I think.”

He adds, “But the fact that it comes from one singer and one mind, one heart, gives the movie a real character of its own, just musically.”

McAvoy got to meet Sir Elton during production of Gnomeo & Juliet. He says they hung out a little bit and discussed Rocketman, the in-development film about Elton’s life.

Sherlock Gnomes — which also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor — hits theaters Friday.

