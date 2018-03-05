Elton John's annual Oscar party raises close to $6 million for charity

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John’s annual Academy Awards Viewing Party is always a highlight of Oscar night, and last night’s event, the 26th installment of the bash, was a big success.

Between tickets, auction proceeds and other income streams, nearly $6 million was raised for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the global effort to end AIDS. An illusionist entertained the crowd, and so did Elton himself, joined by rising young rock band Greta Van Fleet.

In his remarks to the crowd, Elton said, “We do this event because we get more requests for tickets every year and I can’t thank you enough. Our motto is ‘No one gets left behind’ and I believe that so firmly.”

He added, “In a world that we live in which is so unfair, that is our motto. No one deserves to be left behind. Everybody in the world deserves a chance and access to treatment for HIV and AIDS.”

Among the items auctioned off were Bulgari jewels, an Elton-designed Lalique crystal statue, 31 celebrity-designed “heart” images, fine art photograph, and two tickets to next year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Elton’s husband David Furnish clarified that even though Elton plans to retire from touring, the annual charity event will continue.

“Of course, we’ll still be doing it,” said Furnish. “I always say when we walk out the door on Oscar night, ‘Elton, we should be break-dancing down the driveway because things in entertainment come and go very quickly, but we have a night that’s always sold out and gets bigger every year.'”

Among the stars who partied with Elton and David: Miley Cyrus, Lionel Richie, Lea Michele, Gladys Knight, Tony Goldwyn, Ricky Martin, Eric McCormack, Tim Allen, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Seymour and dozens more.

