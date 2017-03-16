Elton John’s 70th birthday to be celebrated by Rob Lowe, Lady Gaga and more at special event

The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, in conjunction with Elton’s AIDS Foundation, is hosting a special celebration honoring not only Elton’s 70th birthday, but also the 50th anniversary of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. The event, which will raise money for both the AIDS foundation and the museum, will be hosted by Rob Lowe.

Elton’s friend Lady Gaga, the godmother of his two sons, will give a special performance at the event, and there will be other surprise guests as well.

