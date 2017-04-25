Elton John Update: Tweets he’s “resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour”

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty ImagesGood news this morning about Elton John, who had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a severe bacterial infection.

Elton’s apparently feeling well enough to send a tweet to his fans Tuesday morning. “Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour.”

Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes. Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour. pic.twitter.com/zwTKvt1jn7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 25, 2017

He posted the same message on his Instagram, but added, “I’m resting well and getting stronger every day. I’m looking forward to getting back on tour in June.”

According to Elton’s rep, the rock legend contracted a “a harmful and unusual bacterial infection” during a tour of South America, and during his return flight home, he became “violently ill.” When he arrived in the U.K., he was admitted him to the hospital, where he “underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

Elton spent two nights in intensive care, and then had an extended stay in the hospital. He was finally released this past Saturday and is now “comfortably resting at home,” according to his rep.

According to an earlier statement, the infection that Elton contracted is “rare and potentially deadly,” but it was quickly identified and treated, and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Elton said in the earlier statement, “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

The tour cancellations encompass Elton’s entire performance schedule for April and May in Las Vegas, as well as a May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California. Ticket holders can get refunds for the cancelled performances. His next live show will take place in Twickenham, England on June 3.

