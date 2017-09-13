Elton John to be honored at his own AIDS Foundation Gala

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Elton John AIDS Foundation will celebrate its 25th year by honoring none other than Sir Elton John himself.

Elton will be honored for his achievements as a philanthropist and humanitarian at the Foundation’s annual Fall Gala on November 7. President Bill Clinton, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Sharon Stone and more will be on hand to salute Elton, and Aretha Franklin will be the special musical guest, along with the cast of the Broadway musical The Lion King, for which Elton wrote the music. Elton’s good friend Neil Patrick Harris will host the event.

In a statement, Elton John AIDS Foundation Chairman David Furnish, who also is Elton’s husband, said, “Without a doubt, Elton’s greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS, the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

For tickets to the gala, which will be held at New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, call 212-219-0670 or vist EJAF.org.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments