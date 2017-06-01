Elton John thanks fans “for accepting me — even when others didn’t”

ABC/Randy HolmesJune is Gay Pride Month, and to mark the occasion, Billboard has asked a number of top stars to write “love letters” to the LGBTQ community. But in his letter, Elton John seems to be thanking all his fans, crediting them for helping society become “more loving and more compassionate” because of their support of him and his music.

“To my fans, Thank you. Thank you for accepting me — even when others didn’t,” Elton writes. “Thank you for never judging — even when times were tough. Thank you for always embracing my music — even after all these years.”

Elton continues, “This Pride Month, I’m celebrating you. You’ve showed the world that people of all creeds, colors, and cultures can come together to enjoy the music of an openly gay artist like me. And more than that, you’ve showed the world that we are all worthy of love.”

The pop legend concludes his letter by saying, “It’s no exaggeration to say that thanks to you, society is becoming more just, more loving, and more compassionate. That is something we can be proud of — not just this month, but every month and every day of the year.”

Other stars who’ve written letters for Billboard include Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, and Britney Spears.

In other Elton news, in the wake of the Manchester bombing, he’s announced on his website that all shows on his current tour will feature “increased security,” with “extra bag and screening checks.”

