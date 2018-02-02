Elton John sells out first 60 shows of farewell tour, more dates to be added

David LachappelleSeems like a lot of fans want to help Elton John say farewell to that Yellow Brick Road.

Today, the first 60 shows of Elton’s final tour went on sale, and all of them immediately sold out. More concert dates will be announced next week.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Elton said, “I want to thank my extraordinary fans for their overwhelming support throughout my career and especially their interest in being there to celebrate my final Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour…We are working closely with [concert promoter] AEG to make sure more cities and additional concerts in sold-out markets are added in North America wherever and whenever possible.”

He added, “I am so excited for the start of the tour and can’t wait to see everybody on the road.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour kicks off September 8, 2018, in Pennsylvania and will span five continents over 300 shows. You can see a full list of his current tour dates at EltonJohn.com.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.