Elton John producing animated version of “Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Joseph GuayElton John is re-teaming up with his Lion King songwriting partner Sir Tim Rice for a new animated musical. Unfortunately, Elton’s just producing the movie, not writing songs for it.

Deadline reports that at the annual CinemaCon movie event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, it was announced that Elton’s Rocket Pictures production company will bring us an animated version of the classic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Originally written in the late sixties by Tim Rice and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was first produced for the London stage in the early seventies and arrived on Broadway in 1982. Rice and Lloyd Webber plan to team up to write new songs for the project, which is based on the biblical story of Joseph, son of Jacob, who is sold into slavery by his brothers.

Elton’s Rocket Pictures is also producing an animated film called Sherlock Gnomes, the follow-up to its previous hit, Gnomeo & Juliet. The new movie features the voices of Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt and James McAvoy.

