Elton John pops out for tea...in a $4665 Gucci cape

Joseph GuayElton John may be 70 years old, but he still knows how to make a fashion statement.

The Rocket Man posted a photo on Instagram of himself stepping out in Aspen, CO wearing a wool cape. But not just any cape: a Gucci tiger-print cape that retails for $4665.

“Perfect for tea on Boxing Day,” Elton captioned the photo. Boxing Day is a British holiday that’s the day after Christmas. He tagged both Gucci and its creative director, Alessandro Michele, in the photo.

Michele’s entire spring/summer 2018 Gucci collection was inspired by Elton, specifically, his over-the-top glam 1970’s look. The collection features sequins galore, oversized glasses, crystal-studded swim caps and track suits. Some of the jackets even had “EHJ” — for Elton Hercules John — stitched across the back.

Elton and his partner David Furnish celebrated their son Zachary’s seventh birthday over the holiday: he was born December 25, 2010.

Elton Instagrammed a photo of Zachary’s cake, made in the shape of a Gibson guitar, and captioned it, “Can’t believe you are 7 today. You were the best Christmas present ever. What a difference you and your brother have made to our lives. We love you so much! Daddy and Papa xoxo.”

Zachary’s younger brother, Elijah, will be four next month.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.