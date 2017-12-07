Elton John pays tribute to his late mother with "Your Song" performance

ABC/Randy HolmesWhile performing in Hamburg, Germany Monday, the day after his mother passed away, Elton John took time to pay tribute to her.

“Yesterday was a sad and hard day for me because my mother passed away,” he told the audience. “I’m glad to say she passed away peacefully, with no pain. But maybe sooner than she should have done, so I was quite shocked. And I was thinking how I could pay tribute to her tonight, and what song I should choose.”

Elton continued, “Well, this next song I wrote at her…apartment. I can remember every single minute of writing this song with Bernie [Taupin]. So this is the song I want to ­dedicate to her. And it’s taken me from nowhere to somewhere. So thank you, mum.”

Elton then launched into his first hit, “Your Song.”

Elton’s mother, Sheila Farebrother, died at age 92. She was a huge supporter of son’s career, and though they once had a falling out that lasted several years, they reconciled following her 90th birthday. Elton had just seen her the week before she passed away.

