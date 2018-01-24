Elton John opens up about retiring from touring: "Our songs will live on"

By Music News Group

David LachappelleElton John opens up about his decision to stop touring in an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts that will air Thursday morning on Good Morning America.

In a teaser clip for the interview, released Wednesday, Elton tells Robin what he wants people to remember about his performing career as he exits the stage. “That I gave people a hell of a lot of pleasure, that our songs will live on,” Elton says.

He also explains why he is opening, and intend to close his massive 300-date, multi-year farewell tour not in his native England but in the U.S.

“I want my last performance to be in America because my first performance will be in American and this is where I got my start,” Elton says. “This is in 1970 at the Troubadour that it all started,” Elton says of the famous Los Angeles night club. “And I owe this country so much and I’m so fond of this country and I love it so much that I want to start and finish in America.”

The full interview will air on Thursday’s GMA which starts at 7 a.m. ET.

