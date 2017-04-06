Elton John named “Worldwide Record Store Day Legend”; will release expanded vinyl edition of his “fabulous” live album on RSD

Mercury/UMeIn honor of the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, one of the world’s foremost record fans, Elton John, is joining in the fun. Not only has he been named the first ever “Worldwide Record Store Legend,” but he’s releasing a very special item for the occasion.

Elton will issue an expanded, vinyl version of his classic early live album 17-11-70, called 17-11-70+. The two-disc collection features seven bonus performances not included on the original album.

As its title suggests, 17-11-70 was recorded on November 11, 1970, and captured Elton playing with drummer Nigel Olsson and bassist Dee Murray at A&R Recording Studios in New York City. The show was taped for broadcast on a New York radio station, and only 125 people witnessed the performance.

Elton’s set mixed songs from his first few albums with select covers. The original album features “Take Me to the Pilot,” “Sixty Years On,” a rendition of The Rolling Stones‘ “Honky Tonk Women” and an extended version of “Burn Down the Mission” that incorporates segments of The Beatles‘ “Get Back” and Elvis Presley‘s “My Baby Left Me.”

The bonus tracks include “Amoreena,” “Your Song,” “Country Comfort” and “Border Song.”

In conjunction with the special release, Elton has posted a video on his official YouTube channel that shows him discussing the album, his passion for vinyl and his support of Record Store Day.

In the clip, the pop-rock says 17-11-70 is “probably one of the best live albums of all time. And I’m never one to say good things about myself, but it is pretty fabulous.”

At the beginning of the video, Elton wishes Record Store Day a happy 10th birthday, then declares, “I love record stores, I can go to the record store in Vegas and spend three hours in there. Just the smell of it, the looking at it, the wonder of it, the memories. I love vinyl so much.”

The 2017 Record Store Day takes place April 22.

Here’s the track list for 17-11-70+:

Side A

“Take Me to the Pilot”

“Honky Tonk Women”

“Sixty Years On”

“Can I Put You On”

Side B

“Bad Side of the Moon”

“Burn Down the Mission (including “My Baby Left Me”/”Get Back”)

Side C

“Indian Sunset”*

“Amoreena”*

“Your Song”*

Side D

“Country Comfort”*

“I Need You to Turn To”*

“Border Song”*

“My Father’s Gun”*

* = previously unreleased bonus track

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments