Elton John marks 70th birthday with help from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, James Corden & more

According to People magazine, the guest list at the charity gala included Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, James Corden, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Phillippe and more.

In addition to Gaga, the musical guests included Roseanne Cash, Stevie Wonder and Ryan Adams, but Gaga and Stevie led the “Happy Birthday” singalong to the guest of honor.

Some big stars who couldn’t make it to the event sent video greetings, including Prince Harry, Bono, Ellen DeGeneres and David Beckham.

Elton also shared a photo of himself and his two sons, Zachary and Elijah, admiring a huge chocolate birthday cake, with the caption “Birthday bliss.”

The party doubled as a celebration of the 50-year songwriting partnership of Elton and Bernie Taupin, who also attended the event.

