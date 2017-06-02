Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder to appear on Aretha Franklin’s new album

Aretha Franklin tells Billboard that those three pop legends, as well as classical violinist Itzhak Perlman, will feature on the new album she plans to release in January. “Lionel’s working on his piece, Stevie’s working on his piece; they’re both original [songs],” Aretha tells Billboard. “I’m working on a couple of things.”

This will be Aretha’s first album to feature new original material since 2011. Her last studio album, 2014’s Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics, was a collection of cover versions.

As for those reports that she’s retiring from the stage, Franklin will only say she’s “winding down,” adding, “After 54 years…traveling and flying and all of that can be very tiring, and even the tour bus takes a lot out of you.”

She adds, “I’m not happy, exactly, about not doing something that you’ve been doing for 54 years that you really, really love. But there’s a warranty on everything. Nothing lasts forever.”

While she’ll be performing less, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer won’t exactly be sitting on her couch. Franklin tells Billboard that she’s developing a line of food with Krispy Kreme, working on a biopic and possibly opening both a museum and a nightclub/restaurant in her Detroit hometown. Next week, the city will name one of its streets Aretha Franklin Way.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.