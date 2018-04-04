Elton John joins Tumblr ahead of tribute albums release

By Andrea Dresdale

David LaChappelleIn the past, Elton John has said that he doesn’t have a mobile phone or a computer, but that hasn’t stopped him from joining Tumblr.

Elton has established his own account on the social-networking platform ahead of Friday’s release of Revamp and Restoration, the two tribute albums that feature today’s stars singing his classic hits. The account will feature vintage photos, music videos, new songs, behind-the-scenes content and exclusives.

Among the site’s current features is a series of GIFs of Elton answering questions like, “What advice would you give your younger self” and “What’s your favorite song you’ve ever written?” For the record, the answers to those questions are “Don’t do drugs” and “That’s an impossible question to answer.”

In a statement, the music legend says, “I’m thrilled to join Tumblr and share a special space with a creative community full of talented and influential people that embrace everything from music to fashion and drive the spirit and passion I so admire as an artist.”

