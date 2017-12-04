Elton John Instagrams his "shock" after his mother's unexpected death

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy HolmesElton John has taken to social media to announce his “shock” and sadness at the apparently unexpected death of his mother, Sheila Farebrother. She was 92.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning,” Elton posted to Instagram. “I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton.”

The legendary musician had recently reconciled with his mother, with whom he had famously feuded. According to the Mirror, Elton and Farebrother became estranged in 2008 after she made a comment to his husband, David Furnish.

Elton’s mother made headlines in 2015 when she hired Elton John impersonator Paul Bacon and the real Kiki Dee to help Farebrother ring in her 90th birthday. The pair sang Elton and Kiki’s 1976 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

