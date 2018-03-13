"Elton John: I'm Still Standing -- A Grammy Salute," featuring Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more, to air April 10

By Andrea Dresdale

Michele Crowe/CBSThe star-studded tribute concert to Elton John, which was taped a few days after the 60th annual Grammy Awards, will air next month on CBS. Among the stars participating: Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and John Legend.

The special featured celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Anna Kendrick introducing the participating artists’ performances of Elton John songs, and other celebrities doing poetic recitations of Bernie Taupin’s lyrics. The show closed with Elton himself performing a medley of his greatest hits.

Here’s a list of the performances you’ll see on the two hour special, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on April 10:

“The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

“Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran

“Daniel” – Sam Smith

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara

“Your Song” – Lady Gaga

“Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

“Border Song” – Recitation by Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, piano accompaniment by Valerie Simpson

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – SZA & Shawn Mendes

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“We All Fall in Love Sometimes” – Chris Martin

“My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Kesha

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – John Legend

“Bennie and the Jets” – Elton John

“Philadelphia Freedom” – Elton John

“I’m Still Standing” – Elton John and Ensemble

