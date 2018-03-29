Elton John denies he's been invited to the Royal Wedding; refers to "comments" being made about his farewell tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Matt Baron/ShutterstockNot long ago, Elton John canceled his May 19 Las Vegas concerts, leading many to speculate that he did it so he’d be free to attend Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle on that day. But Thursday, the Rocket Man denied receiving an invite to the nuptials.

While 600 invitations to the wedding have gone out, Elton told BBC Radio 2, “I can’t tell you [if I’m going]; we haven’t had an invitation yet.” However, he says if he does go, it’ll be an easy commute from his home in Windsor, England to St. George’s Chapel, where the couple will wed.

“I’m on a hill, so I could just roll down there,” he said. “It’s rolling distance.”

When asked by BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans if he’d be performing at the wedding “along with the Spice Girls and the Rolling Stones,” Elton scoffed, “Oh probably, yes, along with [rap superstars] Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.”

Elton also discussed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and seemingly referred to his friend Rod Stewart‘s comments last week that all so-called “farewell” tours “stink of selling tickets” and aren’t “rock and roll.”

When asked by Evans just how “farewell” the tour will be, Elton insisted, “It’s very farewell, to touring. When I say it’s my farewell tour — and a lot of people have made comments, I’m not gonna say who — by the time we finish, I’ll be 74. I really wanna spend the rest of my life with my boys…I don’t want to travel anymore. This is the final tour.”

However, he did say he’d “probably do a show here and there,” and continue to write and record music.

