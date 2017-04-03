Elton John credits “naughty” Ed Sheeran with boosting sales of one of his classic hits

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAFElton John owns the management company that guides Ed Sheeran‘s career, so it’s safe to say he’s done a lot for the “Shape of You” singer. But it turns out that Ed’s done at least one thing for Elton: increased the sales of one of his best-loved hits.

In Ed’s single “Castle on the Hill,” he sings, “I’m on my way/Driving at ninety down those country lanes/Singing to ‘Tiny Dancer.'” That, of course, is the title of Elton’s 1972 classic hit.

“I was very touched,” Elton tells Rolling Stone about Ed shouting out his song. “My record company said, ‘You know what? We’ve done research that around the world: The streaming of ‘Tiny Dancer’ has gone up by 30 percent since that single came out.’ Isn’t that weird?”

But Elton’s arguably done even greater things for Ed: for example, he got him a performance spot on the Grammys when nobody knew who he was, and he advised him to go on tour with Taylor Swift.

“[Ed] reminds me of me when I first started out; his enthusiasm and his love. He’s always doing something…And that’s how I remember myself being in 1970 when I first came to America. It was just all systems go. Nothing was impossible,” Elton tells Rolling Stone.

“He doesn’t look like [a star] and that’s what I love about him. He doesn’t conform to stardom. He doesn’t dress sharply. He just loves his fans. He loves his music. And what you see with him is what you get,” Elton gushes. “I love him to death. I love him because he’s extremely naughty as well.”

Asked to explain that last comment, Elton says, “I can’t really… Rolling Stone is a family magazine.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments