Elton John cancels weeks of performances due to “harmful and unusual bacterial infection”

ABC/Randy HolmesHere’s hoping Elton John will be on the Yellow Brick Road to recovery soon: he’s had to cancel weeks of performances while he recovers from a severe bacterial infection.

The cancellations encompass Elton’s entire performance schedule for April and May in Las Vegas, as well as a May 6 performance in Bakersfield, California.

According to Elton’s rep, the rock legend contracted a “a harmful and unusual bacterial infection” during a tour of South America, and during his return flight home, he became “violently ill.” When he arrived in the U.K., he was admitted him to the hospital, where he “underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.”

Elton spent two nights in intensive care, and then had an extended stay in the hospital. He was finally released this past Saturday and is now “comfortably resting at home,” according to his rep.

According to a statement, the infection that Elton contracted is “rare and potentially deadly,” but it was quickly identified and treated, and he’s expected to make a full recovery. His next live show will taken place in Twickenham, England on June 3.

Elton says in a statement, “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”

Ticket holders can get refunds for the cancelled performances.

