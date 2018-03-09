Elton John bids farewell to magazine that changed his life; Gucci launches "Levon"-inspired collection

On Twitter and Instagram, Elton posted a photo of himself on the cover of NME in the ’70s and wrote, “Farewell to the NME. When I was a teenager, I read you from cover to cover. I met Bernie Taupin through an ad in the back pages. It changed my life forever. Thanks for so many memories.”

- Advertisement -

In other Elton news, Gucci, the fashion house that’s designing the outfits for his upcoming Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, has launched a capsule collection based around the artwork for Elton’s classic 1971 hit “Levon.”

The artwork is a drawing depicting a woman’s eye, dripping with tears, with the words “Elton John, Levon – Goodbye” above it. “Goodbye” was the B-side of the original “Levon” single. The collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts and two different sizes of leather totes, all emblazoned with the artwork.

Unfortunately, this being Gucci, the cheapest item in the collection, the t-shirt, costs $550. The most expensive item, the maxi leather tote, costs $3600. You can order it exclusively from Gucci.com.

In an interview on Gucci’s website, Elton explains why he’s such a fan of the label, describing it as “a celebration of diversity in life!”



He notes, “There is so much negativity and divisiveness in the world today. [The label’s head designer, Alessandro Michele,] presents a proposition for the world that is uplifting, positive and unifying.”

Adds Elton, “It’s a fun and happy world that anyone can step into.” Anyone rich, that is.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.