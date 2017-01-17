Elton John Announces New Spring Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Denise Truscello/WireImageStart planning your spring trip to Las Vegas: Elton John just announced new residency dates for his The Million Dollar Piano show.

The singer will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight performances in April and May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at noon, PT.

Elton had previously only announced dates through February. His Million Dollar Piano show has been running since 2011; prior to that, he had a similar show at the same venue called The Red Piano.

The current show features an elaborate stage set, a piano covered in 68 LED screens, and classic hits like “Rocket Man,” “Your Song,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Here are the new dates:

April: 25, 26, 28, 29

May: 1, 3, 4, 5

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments