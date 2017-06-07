Elton John adds 27 more dates to “Million Dollar Piano” Las Vegas residency

Rob ShanahanElton John will be heading back to Las Vegas for even more dates of his residency show, The Million Dollar Piano.

The singer announced 27 new shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for this fall and early 2018. The first batch of performances kick off October 11 and wrap November 4. The dates pick up again February 9 and conclude March 2.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 10 at noon PT.

Elton’s Million Dollar Piano show has been running since 2011, and features his hits including “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Crocodile Rock.”

Here are the new dates:

October 2017: 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28

November 2017: 1, 3, 4

February 2018: 9, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 27

March 2018: 1, 2

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments