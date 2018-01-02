Elton John, ABBA docs to premiere this month on REELZ

Joseph GuayDocumentaries about ABBA and Elton John are among the offerings this month from the REELZ cable channel.

Elton John: The Nation’s Favorite Song will air Saturday, January 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The 90-minute special features Elton himself telling the stories behind 20 of his biggest songs, as chosen by fans. There are also interviews with Elton’s friends and colleagues, from Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Boy George and Annie Lennox, to Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Billy Joel and Sting.

ABBA: When All Is Said and Done will air Saturday, January 20 at 8 p.m. ET. This two-hour special focuses on Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad, the two female members of ABBA, and shows how they balanced their extreme fame with separation from children and family. The story is told through interviews with the group’s biographer, costume designer, backup band, and other friends and colleagues.

This month, REELZ will also bring you the premieres of a documentary on the rock band Queen, and and a docu-series titled Real Story Of…, which tells the true stories behind popular movies based on real life incidents and people, such as The Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty and Goodfellas.

