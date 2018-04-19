Elton, Cher, John Mayer and Adele pen essays about "TIME" mag's "Most Influential People 2018"

By Andrea Dresdale

David LaChappelleTIME magazine has unveiled its annual list of Most Influential People, and has recruited some pretty big names to pen essays about those influential people. Among those taking pen in hand to salute them: Elton John, Adele, Cher and John Mayer.

Adele did the honors for one of this year’s honorees, Rihanna. She describes the pop superstar as “the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon,” adding, “She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after….she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.”

John Mayer writes about his pal Shawn Mendes, another of TIME’s “Most Influential. “The more undeniable a heartthrob he becomes, the more he insists on staying grounded,” writes John. “He knows that music is good shelter from its own associated nonsense, and his devotion to his craft is exactly why people twice his age are welcoming him into their lives and playlists.”

Elton writes about Prince Harry, “What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in.” He praises Harry’s work fighting AIDS and removing the stigma from mental illness.

Cher, meanwhile, salutes Olympic skater Adam Rippon. She writes, “He isn’t just a beautiful skater. He has humility, grace and an incredible sense of humor….Adam shows people that if you put blood, sweat and tears into what you’re doing, you can achieve something that’s special. You can be special. And I think that’s very brave.”

Both Shawn and Jennifer Lopez, who also made the list, will perform at the 2018 TIME 100 gala on April 24.

