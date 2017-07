Submitted by Elma Chamber of Commerce Cruise-In to Elma for the 9th Annual “Heat on the Street” Custom Car & Motorcycle Show. It kicks off on Friday, August 4 with a Cruise-In Party hosted by Jason Olsen and family. Cruise in to Elma Visitors Station on the corner of 3rd and Main Street beginning at 4:00 […]

The post Elma’s Heat on the Street Car and Motorcycle Show is Value Packed with Fun appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments