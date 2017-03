Bryan Schneider described the 400 meters as the toughest race offered for a high school runner. The Elma High School track and field coach is not alone with this line of thinking. It takes a unique athlete to excel at the distance. One full lap around the entire track doesn’t seem like much, but things […]

