Elma Woman Pronounced Dead at Scene of Two-Car Collision

An Elma woman died on State Route 3 after a head-on collision in Mason County over the weekend. The Washington state Patrol reports that a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s sergeant notified the family of 18-year-old Kyla Brown’s death Sunday night.

Brown’s 2000 Saturn was headed North when an oncoming 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup attempted to pass another vehicle and they collided at milepost 15 of State Route 3, about 5 miles South of the town of Allyn.

A 23-year-old Shelton man in the truck suffered undisclosed injuries, and was transported by private vehicle for evaluation, Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the road was blocked for 5 hours and 40 minutes while troopers investigated.

The cause of the accident, and any charges for the Shelton man, remain under investigation.

