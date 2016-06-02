Elma Victim Identified, Search Continues for Jacob Loyd Eveland

Grays Harbor Coroner Lane Youmans has identified the body found on Hicklin Road, next to a burning house on May 31st as that of 46-year-old Roy N. Jones, of Elma.

A press release from the department said that Jacob Loyd Eveland is the homeowner on Hinklin road where the body was found. Everland may be in possession of a pistol and an edged weapon. He is a known drug user and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded their search for Everland from a person of interest in the death investigation to a “Probable Cause to arrest for Murder and Arson 1st.”

He is described as white, 6′ 01″, weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

A Gold-colored 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with WA license plate B35387U may be associated with Everland. it was reported stolen out of Thurston County along with a .22 caliber pistol that was left inside.

An updated flyer from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that it appears the victim was assaulted with an edged weapon and a firearm. The weapons have not been recovered.

Eveland could be headed to Central Oregon.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Eveland please contact the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (360)249-3711 or 24 Hour Emergency (360)533-8765

