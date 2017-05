Submitted by Elma Chamber of Commerce The Elma Chamber of Commerce is holding the Elma Citizen of the Year Awards Recognition Banquet on May 5, 6-8 p.m. in the Elma Eagles Banquet Hall. The public is invited to attend and help recognize these special individuals who have given so much to the Elma Community. Tickets include a prime rib […]

