Elle King, Lionel Richie, Hozier among artists performing at 2018 Pilgrimage Festival

ABC/Adam TaylorLionel Richie and Elle King are among the artists who’ll perform at this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, scheduled for September 22 and 23 in Franklin, TN.

The event will also feature appearances by Counting Crows, Justin Timberlake’s duet partner Chris Stapleton and Hozier, who may even have new music out by then.

In addition to music, Pilgrimage also features more than 60 local and regional craft vendors, a craft beer hall, as well as a food truck park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at PilgrimageFestival.com. Two-day passes start at $185, but if you’ve got money to burn you can pay $2500 for the “Grand Champion VIP Experience.”

That gets you VIP front-of-stage viewing, a climate-controlled pavilion with antique rugs, craft beer and spirits, gourmet food, exclusive performances, artist meet and greets, gifts, parking, an invitation to an on-site banquet and even the chance to watch the performances from the stage.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to charity.

