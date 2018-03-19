Elle King debuts new songs at South by Southwest gig

Elle and other artists, including country star Kane Brown, attracted more than 2500 guests to the Budweiser Country Club event at the annual festival. Elle’s eight-song set included her hit “Ex’s and Oh’s,” a cover of Aretha Franklin‘s “I Never Loved a Man,” and three brand-new songs: “Good Thing Gone,” “Baby Outlaw” and “The Compromise.”

According to a rep for Elle, it’s not known whether or not those three songs will be included on the singer’s upcoming album.

Last fall, Elle told ABC Radio that the new album was “cathartic” and “really good,” adding, “It’s a lot of rock and roll and soul…it’s bad a**.

