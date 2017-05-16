Elle King confirms secret marriage to and split from long-time partner

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesLast month, Elle King mysteriously posted a message to Instagram saying she had “Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead….” seemingly announcing a split from Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson, who at the time was believed to be her fiance.

But now the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer is revealing that she and Fergie already had been married — on Valentine’s Day 2016 — but in fact have broken up.

Elle posted an Instagram picture of herself with Ferguson taken Monday, writing, “We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband.”

Elle also included a plea for privacy writing, “Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.”

