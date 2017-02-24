Eight-time Oscar winner predicts a song with “integrity” from a “hit” film will win on Sunday night

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty ImagesLa La Land is expected to sweep Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but does that count the Best Original Song category? Justin Timberlake‘s Trolls hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” is nominated, as is “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s Moana, and a song by Sting. But with two songs from La La Land in that category, does any other song even have a shot? Well, yes, actually.

“Of course it has a shot,” says eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who co-wrote the songs for Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and many other films. Why? Because, Menken says, the two La La Land songs “may end up splitting the vote.”

In general, when it comes to Best Original Song, Menken says the Academy wants “a clear sign that a song is specifically written for a moment in a film. That it’s not just somebody taking a song out of a trunk…they look for integrity.”

By that standard, both Justin’s song and the Moana tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, qualify: they were written for characters in their respective films to sing at the right moment. Then again, so were the La La Land songs.

“They also look at the outer package as well,” Menken tells ABC Radio. “If the movie itself is a hit, that really helps the song to be recognized.”

But, he adds, “There’s a lot of intangibles. There’s certainly a lot of internal politics that happen…you don’t want to know what goes into the sausage!”

If Miranda loses, he’ll still have a job writing Disney songs. Menken tells ABC Radio that he and Lin are teaming up to write new material for a forthcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Menken won an Oscar for co-writing “Under the Sea” for the original.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments