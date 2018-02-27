Ed Sheeran's upcoming movie is based "around an album I've written"

By Andrea Dresdale

Mark SurridgeAfter guest spots in Game of Thrones and Bridget Jones’s Baby, it seems Ed Sheeran has caught the acting bug.

After debuting a documentary about his creative process, called Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival last Friday, he told Deadline he already has another movie in the works.

The film – which is currently in its idea stage – features Ed not playing himself. He offered minimal details on the project, telling Deadline the story is based “around an album I’ve written.” He says the project has a “great director” and the “soundtrack all written.”

“I’m going to make one movie in my lifetime,” he joked. “Well, I’ll aim to make one and if it’s good, then I’ll make another one. If it’s s***…”

It’s not clear if the album’s soundtrack will be released before Ed puts out his fourth album, which would be the follow-up to Divide. He’s already stated that that next album won’t be pop but, rather, a “lo-fi indie” type collection.

Meanwhile, Ed will be opening up exclusive pop-stores in Australia next month to coincide with his tour there. According to Billboard, he’ll be selling Australian merch designs and collaborations with the surf and skate brand Hoax.

The Ed Sheeran Divide Pop-Up Australia stores will open in Perth this Friday, with openings to follow in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

