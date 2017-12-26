Ed Sheeran's the first artist to have two songs hit one billion streams each

Mark SurridgeYou might already know that Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” was the year’s most-streamed song on Spotify, and that it also racked up one billion streams. Well, Forbes now reports that yet another hit by Ed has also reached that milestone.

According to Forbes, Ed’s Grammy-winning hit “Thinking Out Loud” is now only the sixth song in history to hit one billion streams on Spotify. But even more impressive than that, Forbes reports, is that Ed is now the only musician to have more than one of his songs reach that stream count.

Ed’s record may not stand for long, though: Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” seems to be on track to hit the one-billion-streams mark very soon. That will give Justin two billion-streamers as well, since his previous hit, “Sorry,” has already reached that milestone.

