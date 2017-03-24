Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” soothes a crying baby

Greg WilliamsFirst there was the baby that looked like Ed Sheeran, now there’s the baby that might just be Ed Sheeran’s littlest fan.

The infant girl, named Gracie, stops crying when Ed’s “Shape of You” is playing. Her dad, Gareth Nye, posted a video on Twitter showing the song’s baby-soothing powers. Gracie is seen crying in her bouncer until the song starts, at which point she immediately calms down and starts moving to the rhythm.

“Our baby loves Ed Sheeran!” the dad wrote. “Perfect for calming her down! Shame she can’t come to see him on #dividetour.”

Ed kicks off his North American tour on June 29.

@edsheeran @LivEchonews @joannenye15 Our baby loves Ed Sheeran! Perfect for calming her down! Shame she cant come to see him on #dividetour pic.twitter.com/S9hGvnphGM — Gareth Nye (@ganye91) March 21, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments