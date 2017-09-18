Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" inching closer to another "Billboard" chart record

The song has now notched a 22nd week on top of Billboard’s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart. That means it has now tied Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” for the second longest run at #1 in that chart’s history.

At this point, the only song that has spent more time on top is Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away,” featuring Dobie Gray. That song was #1 on the AC chart for a whopping 28 weeks in 2003 and 2004.

Among the songs that “Shape of You” has now pulled ahead of: Adele’s “Hello,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway” and Celine Dion’s “A New Day Has Come,” all of which have spent 21 weeks on top of the AC chart.

