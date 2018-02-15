Ed Sheeran's record label denies he's been asked to perform at Royal Wedding

By Andrea Dresdale

Greg WilliamsEver since Entertainment Tonight claimed that Ed Sheeran had been invited to perform at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there’s been much discussion concerning whether Ed’s planning to cancel his scheduled show at Phoenix Park in Dublin on May 19 — the day of the wedding. Well, it appears the answer is no.

As the The Irish Independent reports, a rep for Ed’s record company, Warner Music, says the reports are “not true” and that “no one has asked” the singer to perform at the Royal Wedding. “There is no clash,” added the rep, according to paper — Ed will perform in Dublin as planned.

Of course, since the wedding is at noon, it’s somewhat possible that Ed could, if asked, perform at the wedding and make it back to Dublin that night for the show. Stay tuned.

