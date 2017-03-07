Ed Sheeran’s plans: A movie, a boy band, babies, a tour with Taylor & more

Peggy Sirota for Rolling StoneDominating the album and single charts apparently isn’t enough for Ed Sheeran: he has plans to conquer the movie world, become a boy band svengali, have kids, and tour with his pal Taylor Swift.

Ed lays out all these plans in his new Rolling Stone cover story. He reveals that he’s currently auditioning members for a new boy band and that he’s already written lots of material for them. He says, “I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me.” According to Ed, he’ll be playing those stadiums next year.

As for movies, Ed says he wants to star in a small film — something like the movie Once — with an acoustic soundtrack he’ll create. Why? “I want to have one in my career,” he says.

Fatherhood is also on Ed’s list; he tells Rolling Stone how happy he is with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. He tells Rolling Stone, “Whenever anyone brings babies around, I’m like, ‘We gotta get on that.'”

And then there’s Taylor. According to Rolling Stone, Ed imagines himself and Taylor doing a stadium tour together, alternating songs all night. “She would be there if everything ended for me,” he says of his friend, while Taylor says, “He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can’t imagine a time when he wouldn’t be.”

Ed also admits that when he first toured with Taylor a few years ago, he “hooked up with some of her famous friends,” as the magazine puts it. “I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'” he adds.

As for who Ed bedded…let the speculation begin. The new Rolling Stone is on stands Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments