Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" duet partner Andrea Bocelli says Ed is "temperamentally lovable"

Mark SurridgeAfter Ed Sheeran surprised everyone by dropping a version of his hit “Perfect” that featured Beyonce, he surprised everyone again by dropping yet another duet version of the track…with opera superstar Andrea Bocelli. Boccelli says he agreed to do it because his kids are Ed fans…and also because Ed himself is such a great guy.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Bocelli said working with Ed was “a nice experience,” adding, “Ed Sheeran is young, gifted, serious, prepared, as well as temperamentally lovable.”

He adds, “As for the duet, he asked me with such enthusiasm, so sincerely, that I could not refuse. And his euphoria, together with that of my elder children — both his fans — made me accept.”

The opera star says that Ed believes a duet is “an artistic genre that can give great surprises and great satisfactions.”

Of course, Ed isn’t the first pop star Bocelli has worked with. He’s also sung at various times with Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Natalie Cole, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Nelly Furtado, Josh Groban and more.

