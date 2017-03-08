Ed Sheeran’s North American tour kicks off June 29

That leg of the tour will get underway June 29 in Kansas City, MO, and is currently scheduled to wrap October 6 in Nashville, TN.

Pre-sales for the North American dates will start this Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. All the remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 17 starting at 10 a.m. local time, except for the July 19 show in Montreal, which goes on sale at noon.

Here are Ed’s tour dates:

6/29 — Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

6/30 — Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 — St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

7/7 — Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

7/9 — Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

7/11 — Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/14 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/15 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/18 — Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

7/19 — Montreal, QC Bell Centre

7/22 — Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

7/23 — Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

7/25 — Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/28 — Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

7/29 — Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

7/30 — Portland, OR Moda Center

8/1 — Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/2 — Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

8/4 — Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

8/5 — Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

8/6 — San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

8/10 — Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

8/15 — Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/17 — Tulsa, OK BOK Center

8/18 — Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

8/19 — Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/22 — San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

8/25 — Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

8/29 — Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

8/30 — Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

8/31 — Orlando, FL Amway Center

9/2 — Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

9/3 — Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

9/5 — Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

9/7 — Louisville, KY KFC YUM! Center

9/8 — Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

9/9 — Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

9/12 — Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

9/15 — Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

9/17 — St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

9/19 — Washington, DC Verizon Center

9/22 — Boston, MA TD Garden

9/26 — Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

9/27 — Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

9/29 — Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

9/30 — Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/3 — Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

10/6 — Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

