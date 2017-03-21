Ed Sheeran’s new album moves a million in 16 days

Atlantic RecordsSome albums by major artists came out several years ago and have yet to go gold. Ed Sheeran’s new album went platinum in just over two weeks.

According to Britain’s Official Charts Company, Divide has just passed the million mark, selling 1.07 million units in physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales. It took Ed just 16 days to accomplish that feat.

In the U.K., Ed currently has a lock on the entire top three on the charts: “Shape of You” is #1, followed by another track from Divide, “Galway Girl,” at #2, and “Castle on the Hill” at #3.

Divide is #1 on both the U.K. and the U.S. album chart.

