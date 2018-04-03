Ed Sheeran's "Divide" sets big record Down Under

By Andrea Dresdale

Atlantic RecordsEd Sheeran‘s always been wildly popular in Australia, but his recent concert dates Down Under have boosted his album sales to the extent that he’s just set a major chart record.

Ed’s Grammy-winning album Divide has been #1 on Australia’s ARIA Albums Chart for 26 weeks now. According to Billboard, that’s the longest run at the top by an album from a male solo artist. He’s just overtaken the record of 25 weeks set in the late ’80s by Australian music icon John Farnham’s album, Whispering Jack.

Only three other albums in Australian history have been #1 on the chart longer that Divide: Dire Straits‘ landmark 1985 album Brothers In Arms, which reigned for 34 weeks; Adele‘s 21, which was on top for 32 weeks; and Innocent Eyes, a 2003 album by Australian singer Delta Goodrem, which topped the chart for 29 weeks.

Speaking of Dire Straits, Ed has sold more than one million tickets for his Australia and New Zealand tour, breaking the record set by the British band back in 1986.

In addition to Divide, Ed’s previous albums Multiply and Plus are also in the Australian top 10.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Ed’s pal Shawn Mendes debuts at #9 with his new single, “In My Blood.” It’s his sixth hit on that chart since 2015’s “Stitches.”

